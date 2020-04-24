MLA Ramdas holds meeting with Corona volunteers

April 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas held a meeting with Corona volunteers of his Constituency who are striving hard day and night delivering food packets to the needy and poor during the COVID-19 lockdown, at the ground behind CADA Office on Sayyaji Rao Road here on Wednesday.

Addressing the volunteers, Ramdas said that 25 volunteers have been appointed in every ward coming under K.R. Constituency which he represents. Every volunteer is covering three wards per day ever since the lockdown, serving the poor and the needy, he said and added that it was important for everyone to follow lockdown regulations and maintain social distancing.

Stating that he has directed booth-level BJP Presidents to prepare a list of economically backward party workers, he lauded the action of some party workers who chose to re-distribute food kits given to them, to poor labourers and street vendors.

Urging the volunteers to mandatorily download ‘Aarogya Setu’ App, he said that this App comes in handy when volunteers visit Containment Zones. Ramdas also asked the volunteers to appeal residents to donate at least Rs.10 each to the PM and CM’s Funds.