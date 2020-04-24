Madikeri DCF passes away

April 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: T.P. Shivaiah (59), Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) at Madikeri Wildlife Division, passed away this morning at Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru following heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife Sarala, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends. His son is in the USA and daughter in Australia.

Last rites were performed at his native place Shanthahalli in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district this evening.

Profile: Shivaiah joined the Forest Department as a Range Forest Officer (RFO) in 1984-85 and had served at various places. He was promoted as the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and had served for a few years before being promoted as the DCF last year. He was appointed as DCF (Wildlife) in Madikeri Wildlife Division six months ago.