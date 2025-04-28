April 28, 2025

A.V. Sudha (57), a resident of Manasinagar, passed away on Saturday in city.

She had served as a Maths teacher at JSS Public School in Siddarthanagar, Principal of Geetha Bharati Shikshana Samsthe of Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha and also as its Administrator before taking voluntary retirement.

She leaves behind her husband retired Programme Executive at Akashvani S. Subramanya, daughter S. Surabhi, son-in-law S. Rakesh and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Saturday evening.