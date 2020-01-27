Aadhaar Enrollment and Update: Apply ONLY in standard UIDAI format with effect from Feb.1

January 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “The Certificates for Aadhaar Enrolment and Update issued by various functionaries such as MP, MLA, MLC, Gazetted Officers, Tahasildar, Gram Panchayat Head or Head of recognised educational institutions, will be accepted only in the standard UIDAI format with effect from Feb.1, 2020. Certificates on the letterhead of the above functionaries will not be accepted after Jan. 31, 2020,” said Col. N.G. Krishna Prasad (retd.), Centre Manager, Aadhaar Seva Kendra, Opposite MUDA Complex, New Kalidasa Road, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Mysuru.

“This format can be downloaded from the UIDAI website, ‘uidai.gov.in>My Aadhaar>List of supporting documents’ (Page 3),” he said in a press release and appealed the members of the public not to approach agents for getting certificates or online appointments as they are likely to get cheated.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority created with the objective of issuing Unique Identification numbers (UID), named as “Aadhaar”, to all residents of India. The first UID number was issued on Sept. 29, 2010 to a resident in Maharashtra. The Authority has so far issued more than 124 crore Aadhaar numbers to the residents of India.

Usage of Aadhaar

Government of India funds a number of social welfare schemes focused towards the poor and most vulnerable sections of society. Aadhaar and its platform offer a unique opportunity to the Government to streamline their welfare delivery mechanism and thereby ensuring transparency and good governance.

The UIDAI issues Aadhaar number to residents only after de-duplicating their demographic and biometric attributes against its entire database. Aadhaar authentication enables elimination of duplicates under various schemes and is expected to generate substantial savings to the Government exchequer.

It also provides the Government with accurate data on beneficiaries, enables direct benefit programmes and allows the Government Departments, service providers to coordinate and optimise various schemes. Aadhaar will enable implementing agencies to verify beneficiaries and ensure targeted delivery of benefits.

