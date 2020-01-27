Aadhaar Enrollment and Update: Apply ONLY in standard UIDAI format with effect from Feb.1
News

Aadhaar Enrollment and Update: Apply ONLY in standard UIDAI format with effect from Feb.1

January 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “The Certificates for Aadhaar Enrolment and Update issued by various functionaries such as MP, MLA, MLC, Gazetted Officers, Tahasildar, Gram Panchayat Head or Head of recognised educational institutions, will be accepted only in the standard UIDAI format with effect from Feb.1, 2020. Certificates on the letterhead of the above functionaries will not be accepted after Jan. 31, 2020,” said Col. N.G. Krishna Prasad (retd.), Centre Manager, Aadhaar Seva Kendra, Opposite MUDA Complex, New Kalidasa Road, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Mysuru. 

“This format can be downloaded from the UIDAI website, ‘uidai.gov.in>My Aadhaar>List of supporting documents’ (Page 3),” he said in a press release and appealed the members of the public not to approach agents for getting certificates or online appointments as they are likely to get cheated. 

Aadhaar Enrollment

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority created with the objective of issuing Unique Identification numbers (UID), named as “Aadhaar”, to all residents of India. The first UID number was issued on Sept. 29, 2010 to a resident in Maharashtra. The Authority has so far issued more than 124 crore Aadhaar numbers to the residents of India. 

Usage of Aadhaar

Government of India funds a number of social welfare schemes focused towards the poor and most vulnerable sections of society. Aadhaar and its platform offer a unique opportunity to the Government to streamline their welfare delivery mechanism and thereby ensuring transparency and good governance.

The UIDAI issues Aadhaar number to residents only after de-duplicating their demographic and biometric attributes against its entire database. Aadhaar authentication enables elimination of duplicates under various schemes and is expected to generate substantial savings to the Government exchequer. 

It also provides the Government with accurate data on beneficiaries, enables direct benefit programmes and allows the Government Departments, service providers to coordinate and optimise various schemes. Aadhaar will enable implementing agencies to verify beneficiaries and ensure targeted delivery of benefits. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching