Aadhaar Seva Kendras begin offline and online services

January 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s two Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK), operated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at Vijayanagar First Stage and at Saraswathipuram have been offering both online and offline services.

These services were hampered in the last few months owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Now the services have resumed in full scale and per day more than 1,200 people are availing the services.

While the Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Saraswathipuram is located above Blue Dart Couriers on Kamakshi Hospital Road, the Seva Kendra at Vijayanagar First Stage is located at CCK Complex, New Kalidasa Road, opposite MUDA Complex.

People can avail Aadhaar-related services such as enrolment and updations of address, name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, e-mail ID, photo and biometrics, including photo, finger print and iris.

UIDAI has also provided the facility to book appointments online by visiting the ask.uidai.gov.in wherein one can choose their convenient date and time to avail the services. The Aadhaar Seva Kendra is open from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm everyday.

For all other updates/corrections, a nominal fee of Rs. 50 will be charged per transaction. Apart from residents of Mysuru, people from other areas and villages also can avail the Aadhaar-related services here. As offline facilities were absent during the peak of COVID pandemic, many rural people were approaching local cyber centres that would charge anywhere between Rs. 100 and Rs. 150 per appointment.

Now that both Seva Kendras are functioning, they can straightaway head there for offline appointments. Separate counters have been opened at the centres for people who have not taken online appointments and utmost precautions are taken while enrolling people or when changes are made to the Aadhaar cards. These include sanitisation of chairs, thermal screening and hand sanitising before people give their biometrics. The employees at the centres too wear protective gear.

Aadhaar card can be generated for all children below 5 years including new-borns and no biometrics of the child is taken in this case as the fingerprints take years to develop. Only the child’s photograph is taken for Aadhaar. Once the child is five years old, he has to provide the biometric data of all 10 fingers and iris scan and photograph is also taken during the process. The same process has to be repeated when the child attains the age of 15 years as fingerprints and iris do change.

Aadhaar enrolment and mandatory biometric update of children from five to 15 years of age is absolutely free of cost. Rs. 50 is charge for all general updates in the Aadhaar card per person. A fee of Rs. 30 is charged for downloading Aadhaar card and to avail colour prints.

A complete change in the Aadhaar card including biometrics and iris scan will attract a fee of Rs. 100.