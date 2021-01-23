Shivamogga Blast: Spot inspection this evening

January 23, 2021

DCs asked to act tough on illegal mining

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be going to Shivamogga later today for spot inspection of the mining site in his home district, where a blast occurred on Thursday night killing five persons.

He said instructions has been given to the authorities concerned to take stern action against those responsible for the blast which claimed five lives, so far. The State Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh to each of five families on humanitarian grounds.

Without mincing words, Yediyurappa said Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been asked to take tough action against illegal mining in their respective districts.

The Government would allow mining only with permission. Those indulged in illegal mining would be given an opportunity for regularisation of their business by paying fine to Department of Mines and Geology, failing which they would be tried as per law.