Shivamogga Blast: Spot inspection this evening
News

Shivamogga Blast: Spot inspection this evening

January 23, 2021

DCs asked to act tough on illegal mining 

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be going to Shivamogga later today for spot inspection of the mining site in his home district, where a blast occurred on Thursday night killing five persons.

He said instructions has been given to the authorities concerned to take stern action against those responsible for the  blast which claimed five lives, so far. The State Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh to each of five families on humanitarian grounds.

Without mincing words, Yediyurappa said Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been asked to take tough action against illegal mining in their respective districts. 

The Government would allow mining only with permission. Those indulged in illegal mining would be given an opportunity for regularisation of their business by paying fine to Department of Mines and Geology, failing which they would be tried as per law.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching