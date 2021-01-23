Focussed studies can help shape career, says MP
January 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha said that focused studies will help students to shape their career.

He was speaking after inaugurating the classes for first year B.Arch programme, along with MLA S.A. Ramdas, at GSSS School of Architecture for Women (GSSS SoAW) at GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW) campus on KRS road here on Thursday.

This is the first Architecture College in Karnataka State exclusively for women and is affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).

Pointing out that gone are the days when girl children  were confined to homes, Pratap Simha said that it is happy to note that parents are striving for getting their girl children highly educated. 

Noting that concentration in studies is key to success, he said that students should focus on studies for building a fruitful career and a better future.

Stating that although Mysuru has 12 engineering colleges there are not much employment opportunities here, Simha said that setting up Industries is vital for providing employment and the ongoing 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway project is expected to boost Industry in the region.

MLA Ramdas, in his address, said that there is no better Architect than Sir M. Visvesvaraya.

Maintaining that Architecture course provides ample career opportunities, he said that students should study hard and come up with innovative Architectural ideas and designs.

An exhibition featuring the architectural talents of various architects from Mysuru was organised on the occasion.

GSSS President Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoi, Hon. Secretary Vanaja B. Pandit, CEO R.K. Bharath, GSSSIETW Administrative Officer Anupama B. Pandit, Principal Dr. M. Shivakumar, GSSS SoAW Mentor and Advisor Prof. D.S. Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Dr. Sapna Papu and others were present.

