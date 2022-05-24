Abdul Jabbar and Nagaraj Yadav get Congress tickets
May 24, 2022

Bengaluru: After much dilly-dallying, the Congress on Monday named its candidates for the Legislative Council (LC) polls from the State Assembly, the polls for which will take place on June 3.

According to the list announced by the Congress High Command, senior Congress leaders K. Abdul Jabbar and M. Nagaraj  Yadav have been nominated by the party for the LC polls.

While Jabbar is a former MLC, Nagaraj Yadav had served as BMTC Chairman when Siddharamaiah was the Chief Minister. The announcement of candidates has come as a big disappointment for veteran Congress leader from North Karnataka S.R. Patil and others, who had aspired for the ticket.

The selection of candidates has also come as a shock for both KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah. While Shivakumar is said to have batted for S.R. Patil and Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Union Minister Rahman Khan, Siddharamaiah had backed former Minister M.R. Seetharam and Ivan D’Souza.

The biennial election to fill up seven LC seats is scheduled to take place on June 3. The Congress named only two candidates as the party has the strength to elect two members.

