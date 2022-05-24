People should cultivate discipline in their lifestyle: Sri Ganapathy Swamiji

May 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Stressing on the need for people to cultivate discipline in their lifestyle, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham said that people should also not exceed the limit in their daily food, walk and communication.

He was speaking after felicitating Vedic and music scholars at the ‘Chaitanya Archana’ programme on the third day of his (Sri Ganapathy Swamiji) 10-day 80th birthday celebrations at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram premises on Nanjangud Road here this morning.

Referring to the presence of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji and Sri Vidyaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Kukke Subramanya Temple, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, in a lighter vein, said that perhaps Lord Subramanya Swamy and Lord Krishna have come here to personally see this ‘Ganapathy’ at the Ashram.

Pointing out that people should not waste any moment of their life which is precious, he advocated the need for doing ‘Pranayama’ as a physical exercise and to pray ‘Mukhyaprana’, meaning Lord Hanuman.

Stating that every devotee has the blessings of Gurudeva Datta, he said that lighting of earthen lamps in every home will drive away depression, devastation and poverty.

On the occasion, Nada Nidhis A.V. Anand (Mridanga) of Bengaluru and Malladi Suri Babu (Karnatak Vocal) of Vijayawada, Asthana Vidwans N. Amrit (Khanjira) of Bengaluru and Gandikota Phaniraja Shastry (Vyakarana and Smaarta) of Tirupati and Prani Bandhu Dr. Shashi Bhushan of Mysuru were felicitated.

Also, ‘Vishwa Hindu’ awardee Tumbala Narendra Chowdary, Chairman of Bhakti TV, Hyderabad and his wife Ramadevi, who could not make it yesterday, were honoured on the occasion.

Ashram’s Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji and others were present at the celebrations attended by hundreds of devotees.

Today (May 24) at 6.30 pm, Pt. Niladri Kumar will present a sitar concert. He will be accompanied by Pt. Anindo Chatterjee on tabla.