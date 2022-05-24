Tomato costs Rs. 120 per kilo, beans touch Rs. 100

May 24, 2022

No respite till a fortnight even if petrol and diesel prices are slashed

Mysore/Mysuru: Prices of vegetables have soared in city because unseasonal rains are widespread across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This is a wedding season and high vegetable prices have increased the food expenses, added to the rising prices of gold and other commodities.

Prices of common vegetables like beans and tomatoes have hit the roof and people are thinking twice to prepare daily dishes like tomato bath, gojju and sambar. When the rain began, prices of all vegetables were stable from Rs. 20 to Rs. 45 per kg and now, tomato prices have shot up to Rs. 80 – Rs. 120 per kg.

This morning, the prices of tomatoes in the markets ranged from Rs. 110 to Rs. 120 per kilo for good quality and the normal range was available for Rs. 80 to Rs. 100. In retail shops, there is an addition of Rs. 10 to Rs. 15 and good quality tomatoes are being sold at Rs. 120 to Rs. 130 per kilo in residential layouts.

Beans has touched Rs. 100 per kilo and it costs Rs. 110 to Rs. 120 in residential localities. Even push-cart vendors have jacked up prices due to demand.

The high prices have not only affected retail market but wholesale markets like Bandipalya too are experiencing the heat as customers are shying away from buying vegetables. Due to soaring prices, they are buying only minimum quantities.

Due to rains, the flowering of tomatoes and beans was delayed and also the flowers that had opened up were destroyed by heavy rains, said traders. According to them, the prices of tomatoes will remain high for the next fortnight and even if the prices of petrol and diesel is reduced in Karnataka following the Centre’s move to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6 per litre respectively, the vegetable prices will not come down.

Tomato has hit this level soaring from Rs. 65 last week. The prices of beans and long beans have doubled in a week. “This price rise is shocking. Usually when the price of chicken goes up, we stop buying chicken. But when the prices of vegetables shoot up, life becomes tough and we have to think twice even to prepare common dishes,” said Rajalakshmi, a resident of New Sayyaji Rao Road.

Tomato and beans come from Hosur near Bengaluru. The heavy rains there have led to crop loss, resulting in shortage of vegetables. The price of tomato and beans will rise further, said vendors.

Prices of onion is hovering between Rs. 25 and Rs. 30 per kilo, potato at Rs. 30 to Rs. 35. Green chilli has come down drastically to Rs. 20 while brinjal costs Rs. 30 a kilo. Ladies Finger is selling at Rs. 40 while radish costs Rs. 30 per kilo. Turnip is selling at Rs. 35 to Rs. 40 per kilo.

Prices have not only affected weddings and households but also hit restaurateurs and hoteliers who had recently raised the prices for balancing cooking gas prices. Managing a small-time restaurant too is becoming a tough job with the increase in prices. Although vegetable prices have gone up, we can’t increase the price of meals and snacks again and again as it will deter even regular customers,” said Balaji, who runs a Darshini hotel in Vidyaranyapuram.