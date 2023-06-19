Vegetable, meat prices skyrocket as monsoon plays truant

June 19, 2023

By V. Chetan Narasimha

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Monsoon getting delayed and the district facing severe rainfall deficit, prices of vegetables, fruits and meat have been increasing by the day, thus pinching the pockets of consumers.

Prices of vegetables have more than doubled at Devaraja, Vani Vilas, APMC, Mandi and Nanjumalige Markets in the past fortnight. Carrot, which used to sell at about Rs. 20 to 30 a kg, in the last week of May, is now selling at over Rs. 60 a kg, while the price of Beans stands at about Rs.100 a kg, Green Chilli at Rs. 60 a kg, Ginger at Rs. 200 a kg, Tomato at Rs. 50 a kg and Capsicum at Rs. 60 a kg, which is very much reflective of soaring prices. So also are the prices of other commonly used vegetables like Beetroot, Cauliflower, Onion, Potato, Ladies Finger etc.

Due to rising prices, consumers are forced to buy vegetables in lesser quantities in keeping with their budget. Mysuru region gets most of its vegetables and fruits from neighbouring Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Southern Andhra Pradesh. Though enough stocks are arriving from these States as of now, the arrivals may dip sharply if there is further delay in the onset of Monsoon and deficit rainfall in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the prices of fruits too have hit the roof, with Apple selling in the range of Rs. 200-240 a kilo and Orange at Rs. 160-200 a kilo. The prices of other fruits such as Sapota and Sweet Lime too have risen sharply, much to the shock of consumers. The prices of Rice, Pulses and Dals too have increased over the past one week, according to traders who attribute the price rise to delayed Monsoon.

K.P. Sameer, a fruit seller, attributed the rising prices of fruits due to deficit rainfall in growing regions. Expressing concern that prices may rise further if Monsoon gets further delayed, he however expressed the hope that the prices may stabilise during Varamahalakshmi festival, that falls after the Ashada month.

Suresh, a vegetable vendor, said that price rise has become common at this point of time every year. Maintaining that prices of vegetables will be on a high side for probably two more months, he said that there has been a shortfall in arrivals due to deficit rainfall in growing areas.

Manjunath, a trader, said that Pulses and Dals to the city come from North Karnataka. But there has been a drop in yield due to deficit rainfall, which has resulted in rising prices of Dals. The prices may drop only if there is an increase in arrivals in keeping with the demand, he pointed out adding that consumers too are buying in lesser quantities due to soaring prices.

The price of meat and eggs too is rising by the day. Mutton and Chicken meat sellers attribute the rising prices to shortfall in supplies. Pointing out that Poultry farms are shutting down due to rising maintenance costs, they said this has resulted in shortfall in supplies. The price of dressed Broiler Chicken now stands at Rs. 250-255 a kg, while that of Mutton is Rs. 650 a kg and that of egg is Rs. 6 for one.

Abdul Kalam, Proprietor of Star Egg Centre near Mutton Market, said that Poultry Farming is on the decline due to rising maintenance costs.

Noting that many Poultry Farms have shut down due to rising cost of feeds, Poultry drugs, death of Poultry Chicken and other overhead costs, he said that all this has resulted in shortfall in Chicken and egg supplies to the city. Pointing out that the city is getting most of its egg supplies from several towns in Tamil Nadu, he said that the city used to receive 25 lakh eggs per day. But this number has dropped due to various reasons and the shortfall in egg stocks is the biggest factor for rising prices of eggs, he added.

Vegetables Price per Kg.: Beans-Rs. 100; Carrot-Rs. 60; Ginger- Rs. 200; Tomato-Rs. 50

Fruits-Price Per Kg. : Apple- Rs. 200-240; Orange-Rs. 160-200; Grapes- Rs. 160; Pomegranate- Rs. 180-200

Meat Price Per Kg.: Chicken- Rs. 180-250; Egg-Rs. 6 (for 1); Mutton-Rs. 650

Dal Price per Kg.: Turdal – Rs. 180; Rice- Rs. 1,500 (26 Kg bag); Red Chilli-Rs. 650