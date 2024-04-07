Accident Insurance at Post Office offers Rs. 10 lakh cover for Rs. 520 premium

April 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: An Accident Insurance scheme of Post Office offers Rs. 10 lakh compensation for the nominee in case of accidental death of the insured at Rs. 520 premium and the public should make use of this scheme, said Govindaraju, the Superintendent of Post Offices Nanjangud Division.

He said that in June 2023, Ravi, husband of Kausalya of Nerale village, coming under Nerale Post Office limits, who had taken the Accident Insurance, died in an accident. As he had made his wife Kausalya as the nominee, Rs. 10 lakh cheque was given to her, which would help her in maintaining the family.

Tata and Bajaj insurance companies, after collecting Rs. 520 premium (valid for one year) from those having accounts in India Post Payment Bank (IPPB), are providing the accident insurance policy. In case of death of the policy holder in an accident, the company and the Postal Department will provide a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh, Govindaraju said and added that in case the policy holder meets with an accident and undergoes treatment as an in-patient in an hospital, an amount of up to Rs. 60,000 will be reimbursed.

IPPB Senior Manager H.L. Sudhakar and T. Narasipur Sub-Division Chief Supriya, gave the cheque for Rs. 10 lakh to the family member of the deceased.

Sub-Division heads Sridhar, Sathyaprakash and Murthy Nayak, Head Post-Master Johnson Roy, Executive Girish, Marketing Executive Mahadevappa were present.