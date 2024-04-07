Congress candidate assures voters of excellent service
Congress candidate assures voters of excellent service

April 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Congress candidate M. Lakshmana told voters that he would guarantee his services for them just like the Congress guarantees which have been implemented in the State.

Speaking during his poll campaign at Alanahalli and Hosahundi villages of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, Lakshmana appealed the voters to cast their votes in his favour and give him an opportunity to serve them. Asserting that the Congress is a party which takes everyone along with it, he alleged that the BJP was misleading people by making false claims on development.

Accusing the Centre of showing a step motherly attitude towards the State, he underlined the development works by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he first became the CM in 2013. He sought the support of the people to take Mysuru forward.

Former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that the Congress was inevitable for the survival of the poor and the middle class. Asking the people to make a comparison between the administration of the current Congress Government and the previous BJP Government, Dr. Yathindra said that the Congress has implemented its pre-poll promises, while on the other hand the BJP’s promises were a bundle of lies, which were not implemented. He also emphasised why the people should vote for the Congress Party in the better interests of the nation.

