Support me for bringing reforms in healthcare sector: Yaduveer

April 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar has sought the support of medical professionals for bringing big reforms in the healthcare sector.

He was addressing a meeting of doctors and other medical professionals, organised by the BJP Medical Cell at a private Hotel on B.N. Road here yesterday.

“A strong health and education sector is key for the building of a prosperous society. In this backdrop, the erstwhile Mysuru rulers gave great importance for these two sectors. Now, the need of the hour is a good healthcare and in its absence, there will be huge pressure on big hospitals. As such it is important to strengthen Primary Healthcare right from the bottom”, he said.

Maintaining that during the rule of the Maharajas, medical care in Mysore Province was better even that of western countries such as England and Germany, Yaduveer said this was a matter of discussion when he went to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for the inauguration of a Heritage Museum there.

“Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, Mysore Medical College, Ayurveda Medical College in Mysore and many other such medical institutions were built by the Maharajas. I have an ambition of bringing about a big level transformation in healthcare in Mysuru and Kodagu. Prime Minister Modi has given top priority for the health sector by establishing medical institutions of National importance across the country,” he said.

“This apart, the Union Government is promoting Ayurveda on a big scale. Mysuru has seen a big growth in connectivity and this will help in improving health sector on a larger scale. I have plans to use the available infrastructure for integrated development of the Constituency, for which I need the support of everyone,” he added.

City BJP President L. Nagendra said that there are 3,500 doctors in Mysuru city and they have the collective capacity of garnering as many as 1 lakh votes for Yaduveer. The Medical fraternity should make up its mind and support Yaduveer for their cause, he added. BJP Medical Cell Co-convenor Dr. Sadananda, Party leaders N.V. Phanish, M.V. Ravishankar, Dr. Chandrashekar, Dr. K. Ravindranath, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish and others were present.