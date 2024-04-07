Congress has made M. Lakshmana a scapegoat: MLC A.H. Vishwanath

April 7, 2024

K.R. Nagar: Maintaining that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not care for Vokkaliga community in his long political career, MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that the Congress has made Mysuru-Kodagu candidate M. Lakshmana a scapegoat.

Addressing a joint press meet with former Chief Minister and Mandya BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), who called on him at his residence in K.R. Nagar yesterday, Vishwanath wondered why CM Siddaramaiah did not field his son Dr. Yathindra from Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency if he indeed had confidence of winning the seat.

Asserting that the people will teach a fitting lesson to Siddaramaiah, the MLC called upon the electorate to ensure the victory of Yaduveer from Mysuru-Kodagu and H.D. Kumaraswamy from Mandya LS seats.

Noting that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has made his own contributions for the State, Vishwanath said that the BJP and JD(S) have entered into a coalition in the better interests of the country.

Stressing on the need for making Modi the Prime Minister again for the sake of the country’s growth, he said that everyone should set aside their differences and work for the victory of coalition candidates.

Asserting that there are no differences between him and HDK, Vishwanath clarified that he had made some scathing statements only on some ideological issues. He also announced that he would campaign for Kumaraswamy in the LS polls.

Kumaraswamy, who also addressed the press meet, said that Vishwanath was a straight forward politician who often spoke his mind. Recalling that Vishwanath called him over phone asking him to contest from Mandya LS seat, Kumaraswamy said that he was overwhelmed with the affection shown by Vishwanath.

Noting that he has the responsibility of taking the MLC and his son along with him politically, Kumaraswamy stressed on the need for former MLA S.R. Mahesh and Vishwanath to unite BJP and JD(S) party workers at the grass root level for ensuring his victory.