Ramesh Kunhikannan makes it to Forbes list of billionaires

April 7, 2024

He is the Founder of Mysuru’s Kaynes Technology that supplied power systems for the Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover

New Delhi: India reached a huge milestone last year, as the country became the first nation to land a spacecraft near the unexplored south pole of the moon.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, whose company contributed largely to the historic space mission, was named on the Forbes Billionaires List 2024 for the first time this year, thanks to the historic space mission. He is presently placed among the richest people across the globe along with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani with a whopping 1.2 billion US Dollars (approx. Rs. 10,011 crore) net worth.

Ramesh Kunhikannan is the Founder and Managing Director of Kaynes Technology India, headquartered in Mysuru.

The company is famous for manufacturing electronic products. The 60-year-old billionaire graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru.

He started his company in 1988 as a contract electronics manufacturer. His spouse and current company Chairperson, Savitha Ramesh, joined the company in 1996. The company presently hold a market capitalisation of Rs. 17,156 crore with its stocks priced at around Rs. 2,700, according to Value Search.

The 36-year-old company mainly supplies electronic systems and design services to automobile industries, aerospace, medical and defence. Kaynes’ services are mainly used for electronic controls in EVs, railway signals, etc.

The shares of the company have given a return of about 234 percent since its debut. The company assembles printed circuit boards and has eight factories in India. Kaynes supplies 350 clients across the globe in the auto, aerospace and medical industries.

It is also one of the multiple companies which largely contributed to the achievement of Chandrayan 3. The company provided power systems for the Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover. Following the successful completion of the mission, Kaynes Technology India’s shares skyrocketed from Rs. 1,719 in August 2022 to Rs. 2683.85 as of today. Presently, Kunhikannan holds 64 percent of the company which is around 1.1 billion US Dollars (approximately Rs. 8.3 thousand crores) to his net worth.