Accidental fire destroys materials worth Rs. 6 lakh at godown
News

November 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: An accidental fire has destroyed rubber, aluminium materials and vehicle spare parts at a godown on Dawood Khan Street at Lashkar Mohalla on Sunday evening.

The mishap took place at R.J. Steel Traders, belonging to Riyaz Ahmed, where he had stored rubber and aluminium materials along with spare parts of old vehicles. The loss is estimated at Rs. 6 lakh. 

The fire was noticed at about 5.30 pm, which soon engulfed the premises. Riyaz’s son Siddiq Pasha immediately informed the Fire Brigade. Soon, more than 20 Fire and Emergency Service personnel from Bannimantap and Saraswathipuram Fire Stations in three fire extinguishing vehicles rushed to the spot, managed to douse the fire in a two hour-long operation and prevented fire from spreading further.

As thick smoke had engulfed the spot, it was difficult for the Fire staff to find way and douse the fire. They also had to refill their vehicles with water 10 times before the fire was finally doused, said District Fire Officer Raju. 

Meanwhile, Riyaz Ahmed said that the fire had destroyed rubber and aluminium materials and also spare parts of old vehicles worth about Rs. 5 to Rs. 6 lakh.

Luckily, no one was present in the godown when the mishap took place, he said and added that he had taken a loan from a bank and had invested in the materials, which has been destroyed now besides stating that there was no business since eight months due to COVID-19 pandemic and now, had suffered a huge loss.

