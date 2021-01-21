Accused in stabbing case arrested

January 21, 2021

He had stabbed two youths over petty reasons and was absconding

Mysore/Mysuru: A man, who had stabbed two youths over petty reasons at Devaraja Urs Road-JLB Road junction on Monday night and went absconding, has been arrested by Lakshmipuram Police near Ramanagar yesterday. The accused is Jayakumar of K.R. Mohalla. The Police have launched a hunt to nab his accomplice, who had helped him.

The victims are 22-year-old Mahesh alias Ranjith, who is working at a Gobi Manchurian stall on the footpath near Shanthala Theatre belonging to one Naveen and 27-year-old Arun of Halebandikeri. After committing the crime, accused Jayakumar, who had fled from the spot, had switched off his cell phone and had gone absconding. As the mobile phone tower location of the accused was unavailable, the Police, based on the clues, came to know that he was hiding near Ramanagar and took him into custody on Tuesday night and brought him to the Police Station here. As Jayakumar had injuries on his hands and legs, Police got him treated at K.R. Hospital and later subjected him to interrogation.

During interrogation, accused Jayakumar is said to have told the Police that he had a fight with Ranjith and Arun near the Gobi Manchurian stall a couple of days back and wanted to take revenge on them. He revealed that he had bought a dagger six days ago to murder the two. On Monday night, he (Jayakumar) learnt that Ranjith and Arun were proceeding together on a scooter and he took a drop from his accomplice near Devaraja Urs Road-JLB Road junction, where Ranjith and Arun had stopped their scooter at the traffic signal light. He then stabbed the duo, with the dagger he had bought and fled from the spot after seeing the Traffic Police rushing to the spot. Jayakumar also revealed to the Police that after fleeing from the spot, he jumped over Mysore Medical College Women’s Hostel compound and fled to Ramanagar. Police said that Jayakumar has not revealed, who dropped him to the spot of crime on a scooter.

Lakshmipuram Inspector Venkatesh and staff, who are investigating, have launched a hunt to nab Jayakumar’s accomplice.