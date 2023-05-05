Actor Sudeep campaigns for Somanna in Chamarajanagar

May 5, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar, a district located in the southern part of Karnataka, witnessed a massive gathering of people this morning as the popular actor ‘Kichcha’ Sudeep campaigned for V. Somanna, the BJP candidate in the Constituency.

The campaign event drew scores of people who turned up to catch a glimpse of the actor. Fans cheered “Kichcha”, “Kichcha”, “Kichcha” as the actor held Somanna’s hands high. Somanna is contesting from Chamarajanagar as well as Varuna, both in the Old Mysuru region.

As Sudeep arrived, he was welcomed by his fans with a massive garland made of apples and it was lifted with the help of a crane. The crowds surged around Sudeep as he campaigned for Somanna at Santhemarahalli Circle and Gundlupet Circle, amidst loud cheers and applause from the fans. Despite the Police’s efforts to control the crowds, the surging fans continued to try and reach Sudeep, who stood on top of an open car with Somanna, waving at the crowd. The Police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the huge gathering at Santhemarahalli Circle.

As the car moved near Santhemarahalli Circle, one of Sudeep’s fans attempted to get inside the car, causing a commotion. Unfortunately, the fan lost his balance and held on to Somanna, who also got dragged down along with him. However, the actor’s bouncer managed to save Somanna from falling.

The presence of Sudeep further added to the campaign fervour and Somanna also received a lot of attention from the crowds.