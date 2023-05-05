I will vote: CAVA students’ banner painting adds colour
May 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of CAVA (Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts) took up a unique initiative of painting a giant banner on voting awareness in city this morning.

A white banner-like cloth was tied to poles across the Chikka Gadiyara that has a huge floating population every day, especially during business hours. Once the banner was tied, they started painting symbols of voting, inked fingers and women creating voting awareness. Through the paintings, students crated a festive atmosphere and urged people to participate in the Festival of Democracy.

The ills of freebie culture, the evil of cash and liquor inducement before voting and the advantages of mass and compulsory voting were depicted and conveyed visually.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra opened this awareness initiative in the presence of Zilla Panchayat CEO and SVEEP Committee Nodal Officer K.M. Gayathri, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and other officers.

The officers too tried their hands in painting dots and lines.

