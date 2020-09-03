Actor Sudeep visits Chamundi Temple

September 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Multi-lingual actor Sudeep visited the Chamundi Temple to have the darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari this morning.

The actor, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, came to Mysuru and offered special prayers at the Temple.

Numerous fans, who had assembled at the front gate of the Temple to greet their hero, pushed each other to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor and the Police had a tough time in controlling the crowd.

After spending a few minutes inside the sanctum sanctorum, Sudeep left the temple. He also obliged his fans to take selfies on their mobile phones.