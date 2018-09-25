Actor’s Car Crash: Devaraj, Prajwal likely to be discharged today
Mysuru: Sandalwood actors Darshan, senior actor Devaraj, his (Devaraj) son Prajwal Devaraj and Darshan’s friend Roy Antony, who suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling crashed into the road divider opposite JSS Urban Haat in Hebbal in the wee hours yesterday and admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital where Darshan and Devaraj underwent surgeries, are said to be recovering in the hospital.

Sources said that Devaraj and Prajwal Devaraj are likely to be discharged this afternoon but Darshan has to stay in the hospital for a week.

Darshan had suffered a fracture on his right forearm, Devaraj suffered injury to his left hand fingers and chest, while Roy Antony suffered a fracture on his right hand and Prajwal had suffered minor neck injuries.

All of them were in Mysuru for the shooting of the film ‘Odeya’ and were travelling in the Audi Q7 SUV (KA-51 Z-7999) when the driver lost control and crashed into a median that divides the main road and  the service road.

September 25, 2018

