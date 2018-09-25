Rehabilitation of flood victims in Kodagu: Three model houses being built on pilot basis

Madikeri: The State Government and District Administration have come forward to construct houses to rehabilitate the flood victims of Kodagu. About 110 acres of land has been identified at various places in the district and work on levelling the ground has begun.

Three model houses of built-in areas 307 sq.ft, 415 sq.ft and 500 sq.ft are being constructed on a pilot basis by three different private companies — Karnataka State Habitat Centre, Netaji Welfare Association and Bird Utilising International Technology — on a plot adjacent to the RTO Office on the outskirts of the town. It is said that the pilot houses can resist earth quake and fire disaster and obviously are environment-friendly.

A one bedroom house construction costs about Rs.6.6 lakh and Rs.10 lakh for a two-bedroom house and both are capable to have two floors. Even air-conditioning facility is permissible.

The houses will have concrete walls with embedded power cables and water lines. Every room will have 2 to 4 power points for utilities.

The windows are made of moulded plastic and District Administration will finalise about the doors soon.

The houses can be constructed within 10 to 30 days with quality check at every stage.

After completion of the three model houses on pilot basis, the District Administration will gather opinions of the flood victims on inspections of the houses and give a green signal for the total construction of houses depending on the choice of the flood victims, according to sources.

Self-employment for flood-hit Kodagu people

Madikeri: In order to infuse confidence among the flood-hit Kodagu people, the District Administration had organised a training camp for the victims to take up self-employment and to bring a new lease of life for their future.

Due to this natural calamity, worst hit were labourers working in the estates who have lost their jobs and gone under depression. On this occasion, the Women and Child Welfare Department had organised a training camp on making photo albums, photo frames, bags, covers, gift items and many more with paper. The workshop was organised in the girls Balamandira Relief Camp.

A trainer from Mysuru Paper Mill Limited, S. Ravishankar provided information on a variety of products that can be manufactured through paper besides people could earn more from minimum investment in this type of employment.

Stating that this type of training camps would boost their confidence, he said: “The victims of flood must learn how to make money using their creativity. Thus you can be self-employed from home and shape your life as desired by you.”

Consultant with Women and Child Welfare Department K.L. Priya and others were present during the training session.

Hundreds of people mostly women took part in the training camps.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Department had organised a health check-up camp for the victims of the flood.

Discussions, sessions providing mental strength and moral support and other health-related programmes were also held.