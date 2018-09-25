Yaduveer agrees to be Brand Ambassador

This Dasara Royalty Sells Tourism

Mysuru: Tourism promotion activities of the region seems to have got a major boost with member of Mysuru Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar accepting the offer to be the Brand Ambassador to promote Dasara Tourism.

It may be recalled, the Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh, on behalf of the State Government, had called on Yaduveer last Wednesday (Sept.19) at his residence in Mysore Palace and requested him to become the Brand Ambassador. The Tourism Minister had invited him on the hope of tapping immense tourism potentiality of Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar region.

A press release issued by the Office of Tourism Department said, Yaduveer had not only accepted the offer but also expressed his gratitude to the State Government for giving this offer and assured to extend all support and co-operation for promotion of tourism activities.

Yaduveer, who is already the Royal Ambassador of ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign along with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, had agreed to make Mysuru as one of the must-visit tourism circuits across South India. He had also given his approval to take part in the meeting to be arranged by Tourism Department in this regard.

Expressing gratitude to Yaduveer for accepting the invitation, the Tourism Minister said that he will convene the meeting of Tourism Officials as early as possible to chalk out future course of action and to develop Mysuru region as one of the important tourist hubs in South India.

Appreciation for Acceptance

Meanwhile, Yaduveer’s acceptance to be ‘Dasara Brand Ambassador’ has drawn huge appreciation from various quarters as it would help tourism development of the region.

It may be recalled that retired Senior Vice-President of ITDC N.K.A. Ballal had openly welcomed the invitation extended by S.R. Mahesh requesting the Titular Head of Royal Family to promote Dasara tourism after becoming its Brand Ambassador. Ballal had written an article titled “Wadiyar as Dasara Brand Ambassador — Royalty sells… Our Tourism Minister takes baby steps” in SOM dated Sept.23, defending that ‘Royalty indeed sells…’

He had suggested the Govt. to allow Yaduveer to take part in the historic Jumboo Savari as its Brand Ambassador. “The Government should make the Brand Ambassador to sit in his full royal regalia in a silver chariot, after the elephant carrying the Golden Howdah, as such measures would attract the tourists in large scale,” Ballal opined.