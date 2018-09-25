Ban on criminal netas: SC leaves decision to Parliament
New Delhi: Putting the onus on Parliament, the Supreme Court this morning said, whether law-makers facing criminal charges are barred from contesting elections or should they be disqualified only after conviction, be left to the Parliament to enact a law.

A five-Judge Constitution Bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra and Justices R.F. Nariman, A.N. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra pronounced the verdict. The Bench said that citizens have a right to be informed about the antecedents of their candidates.

September 25, 2018

