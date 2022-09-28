Actors have no airs; will come to Dasara if invited: Jaggesh
September 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst reports that Kannada actors and actresses have no interest in participating in Mysuru Dasara and many of them expressing inability to join the festivities despite invitations extended to them, actor Jaggesh, who is a Rajya Sabha member now, said that Kannada actors do not have such discrimination or ego.

“I don’t think this feeling is right. Stars do not have airs. If you invite them, they will definitely come,” he told reporters in the city yesterday. Jaggesh was here to promote his latest movie ‘Thothapuri’, a family entertainer that will be released on Sept. 30.

“When Dr. Rajkumar was alive, he would always be invited for Mysuru Dasara and his opinions would be taken on the festival conduct. Many stars would come in a bus from Bengaluru to Mysuru and this would be a special event. After coming to Mysuru, we would go on a procession in a dedicated vehicle and people used to cheer us,” Jaggesh recalled.

“I have participated in Dasara many times and we have received a good reception. Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar is my friend and I have already requested him to restart the tradition of inviting film stars from Bengaluru. Actors will surely come as they can connect with their audience. Moreover, after Bengaluru, Mysuru is a place where many cinemas have achieved commercial success,” he added.

Actress Aditi Prabhudeva, Director Vijay Prasad, and Producer K. Suresh were present.

Searching