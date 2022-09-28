District Minister goes on night rounds in city

September 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after the inauguration of Dasara festivities, District Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday, went on a night rounds on main thoroughfares of the city and reviewed the cleaning drive undertaken by the MCC.

The Minister, who began his night rounds after taking part in the Dasara cultural programmes in the Palace premises, passed through Ayurveda College Circle, Highway Circle and Millennium Circle and inspected the cleanliness and hygiene maintained along the roads. During his inspection, he interacted with Pourakarmikas and lauded their service in keeping the city clean and tidy. At Highway Circle, Somashekar had tea with Pourakarmikas at a Hotel premises.

Visits Aahara Mela

Somashekar later visited the ongoing Dasara Aahara Mela at Scouts and Guides Grounds and was surprised to see a large crowd of people having food even after 11 pm. He advised the authorities to ensure hygiene in the vicinity of the Aahara Mela venues as a large quantum of waste is generated. He also directed the officials to ensure that wastes generated at the spots be cleared regularly in an appropriate manner.

The officials apprised the Minister on the measures taken for ensuring hygienity. They pointed out that the Aahara Mela organised at two venues in the city — Scouts & Guides Ground near the Deputy Commissioner’s office and MUDA Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Palace — has been a huge success, with 25,000 people visiting on Tuesday.

Mayor Shivakumar, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, leaders M. Appanna, M.V. Ravishankar, Mahesh, Devaraj and others accompanied the Minister.