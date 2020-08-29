Rs. 50 lakh compensation cheque given to Nanjangud THO’s family
News

Rs. 50 lakh compensation cheque given to Nanjangud THO’s family

August 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar handed over a cheque for Rs. 50 lakh to the family of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. S.R. Nagendra, who had committed suicide on Aug. 20 allegedly due to work pressure.

The Minister, accompanied by MLA S.A. Ramdas, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar (now transferred), MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, handed over the cheque to T.S. Ramakrishna, father of the deceased doctor, here yesterday. Dr. Nagendra’s mother Sulochana, wife B.R. Anita and daughter Chinmayi were present.

Later, talking to reporters, Somashekar said that as announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Rs. 50 lakh cheque had been handed over to the doctor’s family and it would be kept as Fixed Deposit (FD) in the names of Dr. Nagendra’s mother, wife and daughter. Besides, a suitable job would be given to Anitha on compassionate grounds. The existing rules permit giving a job in Group-C category and a decision in this regard would be taken in next three to four days.

On enquiry into death, he said: “the CM has asked Regional Commissioner Prakash to complete the investigation within a week. The probe report is expected to reach the CM soon. It was common to expect pro and anti stance on such incidents.”

Regarding Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait’s allegation that decisions taken by District Minister with regard to Covid-19 were not being implemented, Somashekar said Tanveer Sait was present in the recent Covid-19 meeting and he knew what all had been implemented till date. “In fact, we have not stopped anything. I didn’t know why he said. Tanveer too has given certain suggestions,” he added.

READ ALSO  ‘Don’t stigmatise Coronavirus patients’

On shortage of Group-D staff, the Minister said the Deputy Commissioner was given powers to recruit Group-D workers, laboratory technicians and nursing staff on temporary basis wherever required.

Meeting

Somashekar said that the Dasara High Power Committee headed by the CM is expected to meet in next two to three days in Mysuru. Since Yediyurappa is visiting Kodagu to see rain damaged areas, the meeting is likely to take place here to discuss regarding Nada Habba celebrations in wake of Covid-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching