Restriction on crowd returns

March 25, 2021

Drive against mask rule violators intensified

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of spurt in Corona positive cases, the State Government has decided to strictly implement guidelines including making mask rule mandatory for every person or be ready to pay a fine of Rs.250 on the spot.

In a fresh notification issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) yesterday, Police Officials below the rank of Head Constable, Health Inspectors and Bill Collectors of the Municipal Corporations have been given powers to levy fine on those who don’t wear face mask in public places. In areas other than Municipal Corporation limits, the fine amount is Rs.100 and should be collected by a Police Officer (not below Head Constable rank), Health Inspector of Urban Local Bodies, Panchayat Development Officers, Secretaries of Gram Panchayat and Bill Collectors of Urban Local Bodies.

Cap on crowd

For marriages, only 500 persons in open places and 200 persons in closed areas.

For birthday parties and celebrations, only 100 persons are allowed in open places and 50 persons in closed areas.

For death or funeral, only 100 persons in open places and 50 in closed areas.

Other functions, only 100 persons.

For religious celebrations, 500 persons are allowed in open spaces.

For political celebrations or functions, only 500 persons are allowed in open places.

Fine amount

The Government has fixed Rs. 5,000 as fine amount for owners of non-AC party halls and Departmental Stores for failure to enforce compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing.

Rs.10,000 fine for AC party halls, Departmental Stores, branded shops (Single & Multiple brands) shopping malls; Rs.10,000 for star hotels (three star and above), marriage or convention halls with a capacity of 500 persons or any other similar public places, and Rs.10,000 for organisers of public functions or rallies or gatherings or celebrations.

In case of functions, the owners of premises as well as the organisers of the functions or hosts will be individually responsible, the notification said.