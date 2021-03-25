Plea to name Film City as Wadiyar Film City

March 25, 2021

Bhoomi Puja to be held within a month, says Minister

Bengaluru: Information and Public Relations Minister C.C. Patil has announced that the Bhoomi Puja for Film City in Mysuru would be performed within a month and the project will start immediately after that. The State Government has already said that the ambitious project will be back to its originally-proposed location at Himmavu in Nanjangud Taluk of Mysuru.

Patil was speaking to film producers, directors and distributors at Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) yesterday where a function was organised to felicitate the Minister after he assumed charge of Information and Public Relations Department.

“It is a biggest dream of Kannadigas and all those who are associated with film industry since the time of Natasarvabhouma Dr. Rajkumar that a Film City must be constructed and we have taken the right steps in this regard. The Government realises that this is an essential project for film industry revival. We have already reserved 110 acres of land at Himmavu and the Bhoomi Puja would be performed within a month. We have to get the Himmavu land transferred from the Revenue Department to the Information and Public Relations Department,” Patil said.

Former KFCC President S.R. Govindu urged the Minister to name the Film City that is coming up in Mysuru after Wadiyars. ‘Wadiyar Film City’ would be an apt name as the contribution of Wadiyars to the growth and development of Karnataka is innumerable. “Wadiyars have always stood behind Kannadigas and as the Film City is coming up near Mysuru, naming the Film City after Wadiyars would be a befitting tribute. Wadiyars have promoted art, literature and culture that are integral parts of the film industry,” Govindu said.

KFCC President D.R.Jairaj, Vice-President Umesh Banakar, Secretary N.M. Suresh, Producers Association President Praveen Kumar, former President Chinne Gowda and others were present on the occasion.