COVID spike: Keep Mandakalli COVID Care Centre ready, DC tells Health Department

March 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of spurt in Corona positive cases, DC Rohini Sindhuri has asked the authorities concerned to keep the COVID Care Centre (CCC) that was established at the Academic Bhavan of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mandakalli ready for any emergency.

Chairing a District-level Officers meeting here yesterday, she directed officers of Health Department to not only keep the CCC ready but also to prepare duty chart of healthcare workers so that it could be used during emergency. Since the number of Corona positive cases

was climbing in the district, RT-PCR test must be ramped up, she said and added that the Deputy Director, Department of Public Instructions, must issue a circular to Schools to conduct test for students as early as possible following 19 students of Bannur School testing positive for Corona.

Check-post at Koppa

The DC issued directions to open another check-post at Koppa in Periyapatna taluk which shares border with Kodagu District to check visitors from Kerala. This check-post, which had been opened last year, was subsequently shut after positive cases came down. As Kerala was reporting high number of positive cases in the last one month, it was better to re-open Koppa check-post for double checking of Kerala visitors. Two days ago, one more check-post was opened near Nanjangud. “There are three entry points to Karnataka from Kerala, and all of them will be made active to screen the people,” she added.

On 19 Bannur School students testing positive, she asked Health Department to test other students, teachers and parents as precautionary a measure. The affected kids were home quarantined, the DC noted.