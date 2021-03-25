Simple Dodda Jathre at Nanjangud tomorrow

March 25, 2021

Mysore/Nanjangud: With the Government scaling down the all important Dodda Jathre in view of COVID-19, the temple town of Nanjangud is all set for the conduct of the famed annual Srikanteshwaraswamy Fair in a simple and symbolic manner tomorrow (Mar.26). The Jathre will be conducted between 6 am and 7 am in the auspicious Meena Lagna tomorrow.

Following the completion of all rituals associated with the Car festival, the deities- Ganapathy, Subramanya, Chandikeshwara, Parvathi and Srikanteshwaraswamy , will be taken around on all the car streets of the town in Five smaller chariots.

The district administration has introduced restrictions for the Jatra on account of the pandemic, according to which only 200 devotees will be allowed inside the temple and 500 locals outside.

The rituals connected with the Jatra, which began on Mar.19, will continue till Mar.30.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the Jatra to ensure that no more than 500 people gather for the big event.