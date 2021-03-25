Rs. 5.25 crore project to replace rodent-eaten wires: Pratap Simha

March 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: When the issue of dark and dangerous Ring Road was brought to the notice of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, he told Star of Mysore this morning that a project is being finalised by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to replace all the underground rodent-eaten wires along the Ring Road. “It is a Rs. 5.5 crore project where strong cabling plastic pipes would be laid first and then wires would be drawn. “This will prevent rodents from chewing on the wires and would be a permanent solution. Once the wire network is set right, LED lights would be fixed as per the State Government project of replacing 80,000 bulbs in Mysuru city with LED bulbs for which the MCC has already called for global tenders,” he said.

Before Dasara 2021, the entire stretch of the Ring Road would be asphalted with a Central grant of Rs. 160 crore and road medians would be beautified and trees will be planted on medians. “We are already in talks with the Namma Mysuru Foundation and we have asked for designs. Asphalting, median beautification and LED lights would be a reality on Ring Road soon,” he added.