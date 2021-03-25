March 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the three Farm Laws and new Labour Codes enacted by the Union Government and as a mark of protest against raising prices of fuel and other essential commodities, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers agitation at the borders of the National Capital New Delhi, along with other farmer organisations and Trade Unions, has called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow (Mar. 26), coinciding with the completion of four-months of agitation.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, AITUC leader Devadas said that the Centre has cared little for the farmer agitation which began four months ago, during which nearly 100 farmers have lost their lives. He said that it will be a six-hour Bharat Bandh from 6 am to 12 noon in the city.

CITU leader G.Jayaram said that farmers and Industrial workers will stage a symbolic demonstration at Gandhi Square from 10 am till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, KRRS led by Vidyasagar Ramegowda said that a mock funeral of the three Central farm laws will be taken out in city as part of the Bandh.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Associ-ation President C.Narayangowda said that the Association is not supportive of the bandh. He said that Hoteliers have decided not to support bandhs called by any organisations or associations.