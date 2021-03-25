Guest lecturers seek regularisation of service, PG hostelites protest sub-standard food

March 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Women guest lecturers, numbering more than 50, who are working in Government Degree Colleges, staged a dharna in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning under the banner of Government Degree Colleges Guest Lecturers State Coordination Committee, Mysuru Division.

Their demands included regularisation of services of all guest lecturers, social security and fixed recruitment rules.

The protestors alleged that they were being exploited continuously for many years and they don’t have job security. As on 2020-21, of the total 14,183 guest lecturers, 7,400 were female, they added and demanded the State Government to give them job security, PF and ESI facilities.

They warned of staging an indefinite fast in front of the residence of the Chief Minister, if their demands were not met.

President of Government Degree Colleges Guest Lecturers State Coordination Committee, Mysuru Division, Dr. G. Shamala, Vice-President N.M. Manasa and others took part in the dharna.

PG Hostel inmates

About 100 inmates of ‘A’ Block PG Hostel in Manasagangothri campus staged a flash protest against sub-standard food being provided to them and also usage of expired food products and rotten vegetables.

The protesting students threw the vegetables and food in front of the Crawford Hall Gate this morning and staged a protest.

Varsity Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, who met the protesting hostel inmates, assured them of getting the quality of the food, vegetables and food ingredients checked besides stating that he would issue a warning to the food caterer. The Registrar also assured the students of taking action against the caterer if the same is repeated.