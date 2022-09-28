First Anatomical Expo in city

September 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Dasara-2022, Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar inaugurated the first anatomical exhibition, organised by the Anatomy Department of Mysore Medical College & Research Institute (MMC&RI), in association with the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Heath & Family Welfare Department at MMC&RI premises in city yesterday, which attracted a large crowd.

Speaking after inaugurating the expo, Minister Dr. Sudhakar said that it is for the first time that Arogya Dasara has been organised and added that the Arogya Dasara concept came to their mind following the challenges faced during COVID pandemic.

He further said, “We wanted to spread awareness on the way the challenges were handled and also about the lessons learnt during COVID pandemic.”

Dr. Sudhakar said that Rs. 118 crore was spent in Mysuru district alone to provide treatment for various ailments to Ayushman Bharat card holders and claimed that five crore health smart cards would reach the people in the next 100 days besides stating that 85 lakh cards were distributed in the last 15 days.

The anatomical expo of real human body has collections of various specimens and various stages of foetus development, human skeleton, embryology models and plastinated specimens are on display.

Medical students were seen explaining about human organs and medical equipment, which have been displayed.

MLA L. Nagendra presided.