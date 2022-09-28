Crawford Hall lighting still remains lacklustre

September 28, 2022

Illumination attractive; better than last year, justifies VC

Mysore/Mysuru: It is normal for any administration to justify their actions though the actions are criticised by the public. Take the illumination of Crawford Hall for example. The lacklustre illumination has come in for intense criticism from the public as it has been done in an untasteful manner.

Usually, this particular heritage building is illuminated attractively every year and the structure competes with other heritage structures during Dasara and people come from far and wide to see it. But this year, illumination has been done just for the heck of doing it and the laxity is on display every night.

Following public criticism, SOM had published a report on Sept. 26 under the title ‘Illumination mars beauty of heritage Crawford Hall’ to highlight the issue. Many people, especially those who studied at Mysore Varsity, said that they were disappointed to see a dull building with only a couple of serial lights.

Even after two days, the University authorities have not bothered to change the lighting patterns and the building still sports the same look. Reacting on the issue, University VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that two power lines were not working for two days and now they have been set right.

“We too have got positive opinions about the illumination and it has been done beautifully. We did not want the Crawford Hall to look the same as last year and this year, we wanted a change. We had communicated this to the contractor and he has made it attractive. Many have told us that the lightings are better this year,” the VC justified.

“Last year, only green lights were put on and this year, there is an attractive mix. Many people have appreciated the colour schemes and this year, there are many additional colours. I am in New Delhi on a work-related visit and will return to check the lights for myself to take appropriate action,” he said.