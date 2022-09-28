Stakeholders demand Dasara Authority again

September 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru is still dependent on tourism revenues and there are many livelihoods attached to it. But the Government is not taking it seriously though the sector generates revenue in the form of taxes and GST, said Mysuru Travels Association (MTA) President C.A. Jayakumar.

Speaking to Star of Mysore along the lines of World Tourism Day, he said that instead of announcing new projects and new schemes, the Government must focus on the existing tourist venues in Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu where the fullest potential has not been tapped yet.

“This year, apart from some events that have been done as an eyewash, there are no concrete events to boost Mysuru’s tourism. Promotions across the State and country have not been done and there is no news of Gold Cards though Dasara is coming to a close. Many crucial activities that attract tourists like the adventure activities including water sports and air show have been dropped this year,” he lamented.

Tourism Minister absent from scene

“Moreover, we have a Tourism Minister who does not have any interest in tourism and though Mysuru is a tourist capital, no one from Mysuru can meet the Minister. There is no one to lead the city so that it can have a 365-day tourism vision and plans. Things are going haywire and this year is like any other year with no incentives to the tourists,” he rued.

There is a tourism budget and it can be made use of for events like Dasara which also attracts huge revenues to the State exchequer. “Every year, we know when is Dasara and preparations can begin months in advance. Unfortunately, here the preparations are done at the last moment,” Jayakumar said.

“We demand a permanent Karnataka Dasara Authority on the lines of Karnataka Exhibition Authority so that the confusion that prevails every year during Dasara is minimised,” he said.

Elected representatives and tourism stakeholders from Mysuru have been demanding Dasara Authority for many years but the Government has not taken any decision on that. Dasara Authority would streamline the way the festivities are conducted in coordination with several departments, agencies and public.

“Unfortunately, the Dasara Authority has not materialised yet. If it is constituted, there will be a dedicated set of people who will manage things, publicity, scale of celebrations, revenue and other areas. This will also boost tourism and generate more revenue to the State,” Jayakumar added.