Adarsha Vidyalaya admission

The Department of Public Instruction has invited online applications from eligible fifth standard students studying in Mysuru city and Taluk Schools for admission to sixth standard (2023-24) in Government Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jockey Quarters, M.G. Road in city. The admission will be based on a written test to take place on Mar. 26. The Vidyalaya is a non-residential one and follows NCERT syllabus in English medium. The last date for online application is Mar. 4. Websites: www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in and www.vidyavahini.kar.gov.in.
