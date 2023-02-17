In Briefs

Adarsha Vidyalaya admission

February 17, 2023

The Department of Public Instruction has invited online applications from eligible fifth standard students studying in Mysuru city and Taluk Schools for admission to sixth standard (2023-24) in Government Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jockey Quarters, M.G. Road in city. The admission will be based on a written test to take place on Mar. 26. The Vidyalaya is a non-residential one and follows NCERT syllabus in English medium. The last date for online application is Mar. 4. Websites: www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in and www.vidyavahini.kar.gov.in.

