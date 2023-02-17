Staging of play ‘Aranya Kanda’

February 17, 2023

Navodaya, a national repertory company, will present the play titled ‘Aranya Kanda’ based on Valmiki Ramayana Part-2 on Feb. 18 and 19 (Saturday and Sunday) at 7 pm at Kirurangamandira, Kalamandira premises in city. On stage will be Supreeth S. Bharadwaj, Akshata Kumta, Yadushreshta, Anush Shetty, Munna, Shalom Sannutha, Bhramara K. Udupa, Noor Ahmed Shaikh and Hari Singh.

The play is written by Prasanna; Design and Direction – Dr. Shripad Bhat; Music – Anush Shetty; Music Support – Munna; Costume Design – Ranjana Kera; Light Design – Madhusudhan Ninasam; Production Incharge – Manju Rangavalli; Help – Sanjay.