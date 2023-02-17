In Briefs

Staging of play ‘Aranya Kanda’

February 17, 2023

Navodaya, a national repertory company, will present the play titled ‘Aranya Kanda’ based on Valmiki Ramayana Part-2 on Feb. 18 and 19 (Saturday and Sunday) at 7 pm  at Kirurangamandira, Kalamandira premises in city. On stage will be Supreeth S. Bharadwaj, Akshata Kumta, Yadushreshta, Anush Shetty, Munna, Shalom Sannutha, Bhramara K. Udupa, Noor Ahmed Shaikh and Hari Singh.

The play is written by Prasanna; Design and Direction – Dr. Shripad Bhat; Music – Anush Shetty; Music Support – Munna; Costume Design – Ranjana Kera; Light Design – Madhusudhan Ninasam; Production Incharge – Manju Rangavalli; Help – Sanjay.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching