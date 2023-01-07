Address garbage menace near J.P. Nagar ORR stretch

January 7, 2023

Sir,

Mysuru city has a heritage significance in each and every aspect. However, it is losing its significance because of the carelessness of some people. Mysuru, which was once known for cleanliness, is gradually losing the tag, with the civic issue aggravated by some citizens.

As we see today, the indiscriminate disposing of garbage on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is on the rise, with people from extension areas indulging in such acts. The morning walkers and nearby residents find it difficult to take such roads, with wastes making them more messy.

It is more in the areas of J.P. Nagar and near APMC, especially with the bar located nearby and the people in inebriated condition urinate on the road itself, causing severe inconvenience to morning walkers on the stretch of road. On the other side, tepid smell emanating from the garbage and urine make it further uneasy for the walkers.

Most of the walkers are senior citizens, who can’t even raise their voice and even if they do so, the unruly people won’t even listen. The cows and pigs feed on the garbage and the people should think twice or thrice before disposing of the waste indiscriminately.

On many occasions, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had decided to crack down on dumping of waste on streets by imposing a fine on violators. Just last month too Mayor Shivakumar had said that MCC personnel would keep an eye on all the dumping spots to identify violators and penalise them. If these steps did not yield results then installing CCTV cameras would be considered, he had said. So, we request the MCC Commissioner and the Mayor to keep an eye on this and find a permanent solution to this issue as early as possible.

– Vishwanath S. Bhat, J. P. Nagar, 3.1.2023

