Address garbage menace near J.P. Nagar ORR stretch
Voice of The Reader

Address garbage menace near J.P. Nagar ORR stretch

January 7, 2023

Sir,

Mysuru city has a heritage significance in each and every aspect. However, it is losing its significance because of the carelessness of some people. Mysuru, which was once known for cleanliness, is gradually losing the tag, with the civic issue aggravated by some citizens.

As we see today, the indiscriminate disposing of garbage on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is on the rise, with people from extension areas indulging in such acts. The morning walkers and nearby residents find it difficult to take such roads, with wastes making them more messy.

It  is more in the areas of J.P. Nagar and near APMC, especially with the bar located nearby and the people in inebriated condition urinate on the road itself, causing severe inconvenience to morning walkers on the stretch of road. On the other side, tepid smell emanating from the garbage and urine make it further uneasy for the walkers.

Most of the walkers are senior citizens, who can’t even raise their voice and even if they do so, the unruly people won’t   even listen. The cows and pigs feed on the garbage and the people should think twice or thrice before disposing of the waste indiscriminately.

On many occasions, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had decided to crack down on dumping of waste on streets by imposing a fine on violators. Just last month too Mayor Shivakumar had said that MCC personnel would keep an eye on all the dumping spots to identify violators and penalise them. If these steps did not yield results then installing CCTV cameras would be considered, he had said. So, we request the MCC Commissioner and the Mayor to keep an eye on this and find a permanent solution to this issue as early as possible.

– Vishwanath S. Bhat, J. P. Nagar, 3.1.2023

READ ALSO  Hunsur Road crying for street lights

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Address garbage menace near J.P. Nagar ORR stretch”

  1. Arun says:
    January 9, 2023 at 11:25 pm

    The entire stretch of Outer Ring Road has become a garbage and construction debris dumping place. Traffic is increasing day by day but the condition of the road is getting worse. Potholes, growth of plants on dividers, dust and mud getting accumulated on the side lanes… Request concerned department to look into this as it is an important road.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching