ADGP Murugan visits city

October 7, 2025

Mysuru: S. Murugan, ADGP (Communication, Logistics and Modernization) visited the city yesterday and took stock of the functioning of wireless and other communication systems here.

Murugan, who first visited the SP Office at Nazarbad, carried out an inspection of wireless equipment and communication systems and interacted with the operating staff.

He also sought inputs on how public calls are addressed and how vital information and tip-offs are passed on instantly to higher ups in the Police Department. He also got appraisal on the requirements of the latest wireless communication gadgets and equipment. SP N. Vishnuvardhan, Additional SPs Nagesh and C. Malik and other Police Officers were present.

The ADGP later visited the office of the City Police Commissioner in Nazarbad, where he held discussions regarding the functioning of the wireless Unit and the usage of equipment and gadgets.

Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCPs R.N. Bindu Mani and K.S. Sundar Raj and others were present.