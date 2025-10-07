Bihar set for 2-phase poll battle
News

Bihar set for 2-phase poll battle

October 7, 2025

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the much-awaited schedule for Bihar Assembly polls, according to which the polls will be conducted in 2 phases — Nov. 6 and 11 and the counting of votes will take place on Nov. 14.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the Bihar Assembly election will be conducted in 2-phases on Nov. 6 and 11, covering all 243 Constituencies of the State.

Pointing out that 121 Assembly segments of the State will go to the polls in the first phase of elections to be held on Nov. 6, Gyanesh Kumar said the second phase of polls will be held on Nov. 11 which will cover the remaining 122 seats.

The counting of votes of all the 243 Assembly segments will be taken up on Nov. 14 and the results will be announced the same day, he said adding that out of the 243 Constituencies, 38 are reserved for SC and 2 for ST, while the rest 203 are general seats.

“Bihar has 7.43 crore eligible voters, who include close to 3.92 crore men, 3.5 crore women and 1,725 transgender persons. The gazette notification for the first phase of polling will be issued on Oct. 10 and the last date to file nominations is Oct. 17. For the second phase, the gazette notification will be issued on Oct. 13 and the last date to file nominations is Oct. 20”, Kumar said adding that the final electoral roll has been shared with all parties.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching