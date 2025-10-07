Bihar set for 2-phase poll battle

October 7, 2025

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the much-awaited schedule for Bihar Assembly polls, according to which the polls will be conducted in 2 phases — Nov. 6 and 11 and the counting of votes will take place on Nov. 14.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the Bihar Assembly election will be conducted in 2-phases on Nov. 6 and 11, covering all 243 Constituencies of the State.

Pointing out that 121 Assembly segments of the State will go to the polls in the first phase of elections to be held on Nov. 6, Gyanesh Kumar said the second phase of polls will be held on Nov. 11 which will cover the remaining 122 seats.

The counting of votes of all the 243 Assembly segments will be taken up on Nov. 14 and the results will be announced the same day, he said adding that out of the 243 Constituencies, 38 are reserved for SC and 2 for ST, while the rest 203 are general seats.

“Bihar has 7.43 crore eligible voters, who include close to 3.92 crore men, 3.5 crore women and 1,725 transgender persons. The gazette notification for the first phase of polling will be issued on Oct. 10 and the last date to file nominations is Oct. 17. For the second phase, the gazette notification will be issued on Oct. 13 and the last date to file nominations is Oct. 20”, Kumar said adding that the final electoral roll has been shared with all parties.