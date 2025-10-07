Govt. looted Dasara funds: KRS Party State Org. Secretary

October 7, 2025

Mysuru: Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) Party has demanded a probe by a retired Justice into the allegations of siphoning off Dasara funds and a public apology from Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, for taking along his grandson in an open vehicle in the Palace premises on Jumboo Savari day.

Ravikumar, State Organisational Secretary of KRS party, told media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city yesterday, that the State Government has usurped funds in the name of organising Dasara festival. By increasing the prices of tickets for Air Show, which was hefty, including that of Dasara Gold Card, Yuva Dasara and Flower Show, the State Government has looted money.

“The political leaders, officers and their family members, have misused Government vehicles. Besides, they were extended special treatment, thus providing free privileges to them in the name of VVIP quota. Neither the Deputy Commissioner nor the City Police Commissioner, have taken any action in this regard,” said Ravikumar.

It has become common to hear in public circles, whether Dasara events were restricted to the followers of District Minister or was it a common man’s event hosted by the Government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should answer, along with facilitating a discussion about maintaining transparency in Dasara expenditures, urged Ravikumar.

Questioning the rationale behind District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s attitude, by taking his grandson, dressed in white, in an official vehicle, Ravikumar asked, isn’t it anti-Constitutional? The District Minister should tender public apology, he insisted.

Even the main Opposition party BJP has lost its morality to question, as during the tenure of its Government in the State, S.T. Somashekar, being a District Minister then had misused Dasara passes as per his whims, alleged Ravikumar.

KRS Party City President Nagendra, Nagaraju, Ravi and Rajendra were present at the press meet.