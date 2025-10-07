Caste survey extended till Oct. 12

October 7, 2025

Bengaluru: With about 20 percent of the estimated households still to be covered across the State, the Socio- economic and Educational Survey of the State’s population being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, has been extended till Oct. 24 in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) region and till Oct. 12 in the rest of the State.

To facilitate the teachers to complete the survey, school timings have been revised as the schools are set to reopen on Oct. 8 after Dasara holidays.

While the survey commenced in the rest of the State on Sept. 22, it started in the GBA region from Oct. 4. The Backward Classes Commission is conducting the survey on socio-economic and educational conditions of citizens of the State through digital mode. The survey was scheduled to end across the State today (Oct. 7).

With the Government extending the caste survey, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Commissioner of Public Instruction, issued an order on Monday directing Government and aided schools in the GBA region to conduct classes from 8 am to 1 pm between Oct. 8 and 24. In other parts of the State (except GBA region), Government and aided schools have been instructed to conduct classes from 8 am to 1 pm from Oct. 8 to 12. The teachers have been instructed to conduct the survey even during holidays and complete it by Oct. 24 in GBA region and by Oct. 12 in other parts of the State.

The Government has engaged around 1.8 lakh teachers as enumerators and each teacher has been assigned about 90 to 150 houses.