ADGP’s allegation: Former MP seeks Governor’s intervention

Mysuru:  “The Governor should seriously view the allegations made by ADGP Dr. R.P. Sharma in his letter to Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha,” said former MP A.H. Vishwanath.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Vishwanath said that Sharma’s allegation clearly hints at the deteriorated law and order situation in the State and added that it was not just a personal allegation but a reflection of the true prevailing situation in the State.

Vishwanath contended that senior IPS Officers were just fed up with political interference in dealing with Police duties. He pointed out that the letter of Sharma was a clear indi- cation of the Police Department’s lack of trust on the Chief Minister and Home Minister. He hence sought Governor’s interference to take the matter with cognisance and deal the issue sternly.

March 12, 2018

