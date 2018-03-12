Hundreds walk & run to create awareness on cancer, voting

Mysuru: In order to create awareness on cancer among the general public, AKKA (Association of Kannada Kootas of America), in association with Rotary Mysore, Narayana Mutli-speciality Hospital and a host of other organisations, had organised a half-marathon and walkathon in city yesterday morning.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flagged off both the events at Rotary School on JLB Road here.

The half-marathon passed through JLB Road, N.S. Road, Shanthala Theatre Circle, Siddappa Square, RTO Circle, Court, Krishnaraja Boulevard Road, Crawford Hall and MUDA Circle, before culminating at the starting point, covering a total of distance of 5 kms.

The walkathon, that covered a total distance of 2 kms, passed through the main thoroughfares in the heart of the city, before winding up at Rotary School, the starting point.

AKKA President Shivamurthy Keelara, MP Pratap Simha, MLA G.T. Devegowda, Rotary Mysuru President K.R. Shantamuthy, Treasurer H.S. Venkatesh, State-level Badminton player Darshan Puttannaiah and others were present during the event.

Winners

In the half-marathon, Maharaja’s Degree College lecture Cheluvegowda came first, while Railway Employee Hanumanthappa came second and Yuvaraja’s College student M. Sunil came third. However, there were no prizes for walkathon.

A total of 250 persons from all age groups took part in the half-marathon and over 400 took part in the walkathon.

Mysuru: Mysore College of Engineering and Management (MCEM) had organised a 10km run in city yesterday with a theme ‘Vote for your right.’

The run was flagged off by actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. Hundreds of people participated in the run to create awareness among the citizens on necessity of voting.

The run passed through Hardinge Circle, Karanji Lake before culminating at MCEM premises.

MCEM Director M. Manjunath, Trustee Puttabuddhi, Convenor Mohan, Registrar M.N. Urs, Principal Dr. C.N. Ravikumar and others were present.