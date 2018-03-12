Forecast for Chinese Zodiac for 2018

[Continued from Mar.5]

Predictions for zodiacs in Chinese:

SHEEP

Year ahead: Quite a promising year with lot of life force energy to succeed in your pursuits especially for females. Focus on your instincts and skills and plan out your goals and aspirations to move ahead. Significant progress and advancement in your investment planning and career growth indicated. You may be pulled down due to emotional attachments but avoid being drawn into this. Stay fit and healthy to enjoy the good fortunes in store. No major health issues indicated yet do not overindulge in leisure activities. Relationship luck improves, pay attention to your partners needs. Singles may meet their prospective life partners however be wary of deceptive friends who could cause disruptions in ongoing relationships; Remedies: Carry a pendant of rabbit and wear a Pink or Strawberry quartz bracelet. Display a pair of smooth rose quartz crystal ball at Southwest of the living; Lucky colours: Red, Yellow and Brown; Lucky months: March, April, May, June and November; Supportive Zodiac: Horse and Rabbit.

MONKEY

Year ahead: A year of learning with the possibility of fame and recognition coming your way. You may be at cross roads for decision making very often hence be cautious of your choice. New opportunities in business and work will show up and will also be a year to learn from past misdeeds and misguidances. Career luck is promising and overseas contacts may give rise to new business opportunities. Health luck average, pay attention to signs of warnings and control your temper which could aggravate health issues. Relationship luck is average — singles need to avoid committing as they may not be able to keep it up, those married need to have more care and understanding with their spouse and learn to be more tolerant; Remedies: Wear a tiger eye bracelet and place a multi-coulored gem tree at Southwest of living; Lucky colours: Orange, Red and Deep Blue; Lucky months: April, May, November and December; Supportive Sodiac: Snake and Rat.

ROOSTER

Year ahead: A good year to achieve career success and academics. You can overcome the obstacles with plenty of travel and new network of contacts indicated. Good wealth luck and those working can expect promotions and increments, however health may limit your progress. Pay attention to your health, maintaining a healthy regime of outdoor activity like jogging, trekking and yoga would rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit. Nothing exciting on the relationship front but no setbacks, hence you may find it harmonious. Those married will have better support of their spouse but you need to exhibit extra tolerance and patience; Remedies: Wear a Sardonyx bracelet and suspend six Chinese coins with Red tassel at West of the bedroom and main door if it is West facing; Lucky colours: Orange, Red, Brown and Yellow; Lucky months: April, May and January; Supportive Zodiac: Dragon, Ox and Snake.

[Concluded]

[[email protected]]