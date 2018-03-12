CM takes IPS Officers to task for writing letter to Chief Secretary

Bengaluru: Amidst reports that senior IPS Officer Dr. R.P. Sharma, who is also the President of Karnataka IPS Officers Association, has written a letter to the State Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha, alleging political and external interference in the investigation of key cases and Police functioning, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is learnt to have held a meeting with top Police Officers at his Home Office ‘Krishna’ late last night.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, State DG&IGP Neelamani N. Raju, Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha among others.

At the meeting, Siddharamaiah is said to have taken strong exception to the letter dated Mar.8 saying that the letter transcended the authority of Police Officers, who function under the Government.

Questioning the very propriety of IPS Officers Association writing the letter, the CM cautioned that no Officer of whichever rank, should cross his or her authority.

Warning the Officers against writing anymore such letters, CM Siddharamaiah is said to have directed the DG&IGP to take appropriate action against the Police Officer who had written the letter to the Chief Secretary which has gone public, it is learnt.