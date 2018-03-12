Night traffic via Bandipur: Vatal Nagaraj stages protest against Kerala Government

Gundlupet: Accusing the Kerala Government of relentlessly lobbying for re-opening of night traffic on the National Highway passing through the dense Bandipur Reserve Forest, former MLA and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj staged a demonstration by blocking the Highway for nearly an hour yesterday.

Addressing protesters, Vatal Nagaraj said that Karnataka has many thick forests such as Bandipur, B.R. Hills, Dandeli and Bannerghatta, which are home to wildlife and sanctuaries.

Alleging that Kerala has been working overtime to vacate the Supreme Court order banning night traffic via Bandipur Forest, he accused the Forest Department officials of failing to protect wildlife and rich forest vegetation.

Demanding a white paper on tiger deaths in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and other tiger habitats in the State, Vatal said that the Supreme Court verdict banning night traffic through Bandipur Forest was most welcome.

Alleging that the Kerala Government was exerting pressure on Karnataka Government to lift the ban on night traffic, he said the lifting of the ban will only help unscrupulous persons who indulge in illegal activities such as smuggling and trafficking.

Urging the Karnataka Government not to pay heed to Kerala’s pressure tactics, the former MLA warned of calling for a State-wide bandh, if Karnataka lifts the ban on night traffic.

Raising slogans against the State Government, Vatal Nagaraj urged the Forest Department to take adequate and appropriate measures to check forest fires and ensure water for wildlife.

The protesters held a long black cloth across the highway to register their protest.

Kannada Chaluvali members Dalapati Veerathappa, Car Nagesh, Hundi Basavanna, Srinivas Gowda, Mahesh, Lokesh, Varadanayak and others took part in the protest.